793,858 Applicants Disqualified From Paramilitary Recruitment

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The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released detailed statistics from its ongoing recruitment exercise.

It provided a breakdown of applications, screening outcomes, and examination performance nationwide.

The data shows that 1,120,491 applications were completed and processed, and they formed the pool of candidates who progressed into the examination stage.

However, 432,935 applications were recorded as incomplete, while 360,923 applicants were disqualified during the shortlisting phase following screening checks.

The data further indicated that the recruitment exercise attracted over 1.8 million applications across Nigeria.

The recruitment, which spans paramilitary agencies under the board includes the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Correctional Service.

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The board also published a national score distribution from the computer-based test (CBT), as it shows candidates’ performance.

According to the portal:

221,996 candidates scored between 0–40 229,155 candidates scored between 41–60 278,543 candidates scored between 61–80 142,697 candidates scored between 81–100

The data show that the largest proportion of candidates fell within the 61–80 score range, indicating a concentration of average-to-strong performance, while top-tier scorers (above 80) formed a smaller segment of the total candidates.

The next phase of the exercise will involve physical screening and document verification, with shortlisted candidates expected to receive notifications detailing screening venues, dates, and required documentation.

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Only candidates who meet the required performance benchmarks and satisfy screening criteria will proceed to this stage.

The board has maintained that the recruitment process is free of charge and advised applicants to rely solely on official communication channels for updates, warning against misinformation and unofficial messages.

https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng

Earlier, many candidates had expressed concern over lack of communication, as the recruitment portal became intermittently inaccessible.