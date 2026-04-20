Amnesty International Condemns Abduction Of 1,100 Nigerians In Three Months

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Amnesty International has strongly criticised the Nigerian government over the abduction of at least 1,100 people in just three months under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing the surge in terrorist attacks and kidnappings as a horrifying spate that continues to target vulnerable rural communities and internally displaced persons in northern Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday, the global human rights organisation called on President Tinubu and his government to urgently address the worsening insecurity, particularly in the North East, North West and North Central regions where armed groups operate with little resistance.

Amnesty International is a global human rights organisation that campaigns against abuses and advocates for the protection of fundamental freedoms worldwide. It regularly documents violations and calls on governments to uphold international human rights standards.

The organisation highlighted several recent large scale incidents to illustrate the severity of the crisis. On March 3, 2026, Boko Haram fighters attacked Ngoshe town in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, abducting more than 400 people and laying siege to the community. On February 3, 2026, an armed group invaded Woro village in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing 200 people and abducting 176 others. In the first week of April 2026, gunmen abducted 150 people during coordinated attacks on Kurfa Danya and Kurfan Magaji villages in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The organisation noted that these abductions primarily affect rural communities and internally displaced persons who have already been displaced by earlier violence, turning them into soft targets for bandits, Boko Haram and ISWAP operatives.

President Bola Tinubu and his government must urgently address the country’s horrifying spate of abductions targeting rural communities and internally displaced persons in the northern part of the country, as at least 1,100 people have been abducted in three months from January to April 2026, Amnesty International stated.

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The rights body warned that the persistent attacks which have spread across states including Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Benue and parts of Kwara reflect a broader pattern of mass killings and kidnappings for ransom, with inadequate security presence in many affected areas.

Since President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, his administration has faced repeated criticism over its handling of Nigeria’s security challenges despite pledges to overhaul the country’s security architecture.

As of the time of this report, there has been no official reaction from the Presidency or security agencies to Amnesty International’s latest condemnation.

The development comes amid growing domestic and international concern that Nigeria’s insecurity is spiraling further out of control, with serious humanitarian consequences for millions of citizens.