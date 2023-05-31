Abia Governor Defies Heavy Downpour To Supervise Cleanup Of Aba, Umuahia

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State who declared a state of emergency on the cleanup of Aba and Umuahia monitored the process despite Wednesday’s heavy downpour in the state.

The governor who campaigned with the slogan- “Weep No More, Help is on the Way”, on Wednesday moved into action with a popular decision to sanitise methods of revenue collection in Abia.

The Governor has taken a step further to clean up Umuahia the capital and economic hub, Aba.

Otti’s best bet to increase the state’s Internally Generated Revenue is the economic hub, Aba which warehouses thousands of Small and Medium Enterprises and curb leakages through illicit tax collection.

“I supervised the cleanup exercise for Aba and Umuahia, which commenced yesterday. I wish to thank all those working pro-bono to ensure that our towns are clean, and all who braved the rain to give effect to the directive we gave two days ago declaring an emergency on the cleanup of Aba and Umuahia,” Otti said in a video seen by THE WHISTLER.

Earlier, the governor had threatened to deal with individuals violating directives relating to transport levies.

He said, “In line with my campaign promise to sanitize methods of revenue collection in Abia and stop all kinds of extortion, intimidation and harassment of motorists, I have directed the immediate suspension of all kinds of Transport Levies payable to Abia state government and imposed on Tricycles, Buses, Taxis and other commercial vehicles plying Abia roads.

“This suspension takes immediate effect and will remain until we review these levies and make public arrangements for the smooth, organized and transparent collection of such Transport Levies.

“In the light of the above decision, I have asked all those involved, directly and indirectly to please discontinue forthwith, or face the wrath of the law, as security agents have been briefed and directed to apprehend and bring to justice anyone found violating this directive.”