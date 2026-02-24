Abia Govt Begins Final Compensation Payment For Airport Landowners

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government has announced the commencement of the final phase of compensation payment to landowners affected by the Abia Airport project in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

In a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Lands, Honorable Chaka Chukwumerije, the government said a total of 1,025 hectares of land were acquired in line with the Land Use Act of 1978 for the development of the Abia Airport.

The affected communities include Umuala, Umuomainta, Umuezeukwu, Umuode, Umuosu and Ubaha.

According to the statement, full compensation has already been paid to landowners and farmers within the airport runway area, while payment to other verified claimants outside the runway area began on February 23, 2026.

The government explained that the compensation list was published in December 2025 for community verification to ensure transparency.

It added that disputed claims are currently under investigation and assured that any case of malpractice will be handled in accordance with the law.

Claimants have been advised to report to the Ministry of Lands for documentation and collection of their payments.