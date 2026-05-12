Abia Govt Probes Alleged Bribery, Certificate Forgery At ABSU

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The Abia State Government has constituted a five-member Special Investigative Committee to probe allegations of harassment, extortion, bribery and certificate forgery involving some staff and students of Abia State University, as part of efforts to restore integrity and academic excellence in the institution.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists at Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

According to him, the committee was established to uphold ethical and academic standards in the state-owned university and ensure that all allegations are thoroughly investigated.

The committee is chaired by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, while the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Dodoh Okafor, will serve as Secretary.

Other members include Mr. Chinedu Ekeke, Professor Idowu Eluwa and Professor Lawrence Idemudua.

Kanu explained that the panel’s assignment includes identifying individuals involved in the alleged misconduct and recommending appropriate actions to the Visitor to the university.

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The committee will also investigate allegations of bribery and certificate forgery levelled against a lecturer, assess the level of implementation of the 2024 white paper on the university investigation panel and identify existing gaps requiring attention.

The Commissioner noted that the committee would work closely with the university’s Governing Council in carrying out its responsibilities.

“The committee is expected to identify perpetrators and make appropriate recommendations to the Visitor to the university. It will also examine allegations of bribery and forged certificates, as well as determine the extent of implementation of the 2024 white paper on the university investigation panel,” Kanu stated.

On education reforms, the Commissioner announced that the 2026 Annual School Census commenced across the state on Monday, May 11, to generate reliable data for planning, policy formulation and access to the Hope Education Intervention Grant.

He said the exercise would cover schools across the three senatorial zones of the state and last for one month.

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Prince Kanu further revealed that the Abia State Agency for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education has established 140 learning centres across the state to provide educational opportunities for adults and persons who missed formal schooling earlier in life.

He added that the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board recently organised training and capacity-building programmes for 265 headteachers and 306 Early Childhood Care Development teachers as part of ongoing efforts to improve school administration and learning outcomes in public schools.

“The exercise is designed to provide reliable educational data for planning and policy formulation while also enhancing access to intervention grants,” he said.

Speaking on environmental reforms, the Commissioner disclosed that the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency had commenced full enforcement of waste bin usage in commercial vehicles across the state to encourage cleanliness and proper waste disposal practices among commuters.

According to him, the consistent sanitation efforts of the agency have continued to strengthen Abia’s reputation as one of the cleanest states in Nigeria.

The General Manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, Ogbonnia Okereke, clarified that the enforcement drive was aimed at ensuring compliance with environmental laws rather than revenue generation.

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“We are not enforcing the waste management policy from the point of revenue but from the need to ensure compliance with environmental laws and promote a cleaner Abia,” Okereke said.

On infrastructure development, Prince Kanu said that three out of 29 roads currently under contract had been completed and would soon be commissioned.

The completed projects include the 2.213-kilometre Umuogo-Nsukwe Ring Road, the 5.95-kilometre dualisation of Onuimo Bridge–Abia Tower Road and the 11.5-kilometre expansion and reconstruction of the Nunya-Eluama Road.

He also disclosed that five roads executed under direct labour had recently been completed out of the 51 projects being handled through the arrangement.

The projects include maintenance works on failed sections of the Osisioma Flyover, Port Harcourt–Enugu Expressway to Ugwunagbo LGA Secretariat Road, Adaelu Road in Aba, the construction of Oberete-Umuopara Road in Obingwa LGA and the Geometric Power–Guineas Junction Road in Aba.

The Commissioner also informed journalists that Governor Alex Otti recently visited the new World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Matthews Verghis, in Abuja to strengthen development partnerships between the state government and the World Bank.

He explained that the meeting provided an avenue to review ongoing collaborative projects and explore additional areas of partnership capable of accelerating development across the state.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Ngozi Felix, said the State Executive Council appreciated the Governor’s engagement with the World Bank and expressed optimism that Abia would continue to benefit from its intervention programmes.

“The sectors of continuous partnership include energy, education, agriculture and ICT, and these areas align with the vision of the Governor,” Mrs. Felix stated.

Prince Kanu further announced that the Abia State Government would host Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, on Friday, May 15, in celebration of his 85th birthday anniversary.

He said the event reflects Governor Otti’s commitment to promoting integrity, exemplary leadership and role models whose lives inspire younger generations.