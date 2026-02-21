Abia Govt Honours Outgoing SSG Prof Kenneth Kalu

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government on Friday honoured Prof. Kenneth Kalu, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), with a send-off dinner held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia.

Prof. Kalu, who went on leave of absence last year before subsequently resigning his appointment to rejoin his family overseas, was celebrated by the Governor Alex Otti and members of his cabinet in a colourful event that attracted top government officials and dignitaries from across the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor Otti described his choice of Kalu as deliberate and driven by capacity and merit, not ethnic or religious considerations.

“The choice of Professor Kenneth Kalu was a deliberate choice, so that we could learn. And like everybody else has said, he is a very humble person,” the governor said.

Otti stressed that governance must remain centred on the people: “The paraphernalia of office is less important than the office itself. That, could be what is important to you. But what is important to me: Restoring the dignity of our people. So, governance as far as we are concerned, is not about us, it’s about you. About our people.”

On the criteria for appointing members of his team, the governor said, “We picked him not because he is from Abam Onyerubi. And I don’t know ethnicity, I don’t know religion, I don’t know State of origin. It’s just about talent. Once you have something to offer to this government, you are already hired.”

The newly appointed SSG, Dr Emmanuel Meribeole, also paid tribute to his predecessor, describing him as someone who served the state with passion and whose example remained an encouragement to others in public service.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Uche Emeh Uche, and Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Acho Obioma, all expressed that the state was losing a great deal in Kalu’s departure from the SSG role.

They described him as humility personified and a gentleman who exuded excellence and helped stabilise the government during his tenure.

The ALGON Chairman and Mayor of Isiukwuato LGA, Hon. Chinedu Ekeke, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of ABSU, Rt. Hon. Agwu U. Agwu, and the immediate past Mayor of Ohafia LGA, Chief David Ogba Onuoha, also noted that Kalu served with intellect and humility.

They described him as approachable and someone who truly understood governance.

In his response, Prof. Kalu expressed gratitude for the honour and described Governor Otti as an answered prayer to Abia State.

Prof. Kenneth Kalu

While acknowledging the governor’s numerous achievements, including school construction, hospital upgrades, road development, and consistent payment of salaries and pensions, Kalu said one accomplishment stood out above all others.

“My view about this administration is well documented. It is well known in the public space. But tonight, I’m going to focus on only one thing. The One thing that this government has done. The government of His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti has restored the dignity of the Abia person. And that is significant,” Kalu said.

He pledged his continued commitment to the progress of the state: “I am happy. I feel honoured. I am proud of how far we have gone. And I am committed, very committed, to continue to work in any capacity possible to make sure that this movement, which has started, continues.”

Prof. Kalu, who now serves as the President of the Abia Leadership Academy, was appointed SSG shortly after Governor Otti assumed office.

The event was attended by the wife of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. (Mrs) Ezinne Ben Kalu, the people of Abam Onyerubi in Arochukwu LGA, and other dignitaries.