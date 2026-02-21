FCT Senator Blames Voter Apathy On Alleged Intimidation In Council Poll

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, has expressed disappointment over low voter turnout in Saturday’s Area Council elections, attributing the development partly to alleged voter intimidation and longstanding apathy toward local government polls.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER after voting at polling unit 145, Gana Street Maitama, Kingibe described the sparse turnout as troubling, particularly given the financial allocations and responsibilities tied to local government administration.

“It is disappointing that so few people have come out to vote,” she said. “Citizens must understand that participation is the foundation of democracy. If people choose not to vote, it becomes difficult to hold leaders accountable afterward.”

The senator said she had expected a stronger civic response from residents of the FCT, noting that local government councils manage substantial public funds and play a critical role in grassroots development.

“Considering the level of revenue appropriated to local government chairmen and councillors, I thought residents would show greater interest in who emerges as their leaders at that level,” she said.

“Local government decisions directly affect daily life — from sanitation to primary healthcare and infrastructure.”

Addressing suggestions that poor communication may have contributed to the low turnout, Kingibe rejected the claim, insisting that awareness efforts had been extensive.

“There has been adequate communication about this election,” she stated.

“Stakeholders have consistently informed residents about what is at stake. The information was widely disseminated.”

However, she acknowledged that the heavy presence of security personnel in some areas may have discouraged participation.

“In certain locations, the number of security operatives on ground may have created apprehension among voters,” Kingibe said.

“While security is important to ensure a peaceful process, it must not inadvertently intimidate citizens.”

Despite this, she maintained that fear should not prevent citizens from exercising their constitutional rights. “Even where there are concerns, the responsibility to vote remains. Civic engagement cannot be replaced by complaints,” she added.

Responding to questions about whether the low turnout signaled dwindling opposition momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, the senator dismissed such speculation.

“Historically, FCT residents turn out in large numbers during national elections but tend to show less enthusiasm for local government polls,” she said.

“We had hoped this election would be different, but it would be incorrect to conclude that political engagement has declined overall.”

Kingibe emphasized that the outcome of the election ultimately reflects the will of those who choose to participate.

“In a democracy, the will of the people prevails,” she said. “If the electorate prefers continuity, that is what they will get. If they desire change, they also have the power to make that happen.”

She also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its preparations, noting that officials appeared to be on ground at the polling units she visited.

“From what I observed, INEC officials were present and prepared to conduct the exercise,” she said.

“While there may have been isolated logistical concerns earlier in the day, the primary issue in the areas I monitored was voter turnout.”

The Area Council elections are being conducted across the six councils of the FCT to elect chairmen and councillors.