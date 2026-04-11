Abia Moves To Re-Gazette Autonomous Communities, Tackle Leadership Disputes

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive review and re-gazetting of autonomous communities across the state in order to restore order, reduce conflicts, and promote peace.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu, during a statewide meeting of Presidents General of Town and Development Unions held on Saturday at the JAAC Secretariat in Umuahia.

Nwachukwu explained that the review is long overdue. The last gazetting exercise was carried out about 11 years ago, whereas such exercises are expected to take place every 10 years.

He highlighted several irregularities causing confusion and disputes, including:

One village being split into two autonomous communities, Certain families or kindreds from one village being placed in a different community, Traditional rulers losing parts of their domain to other rulers, effectively making them subjects in their own territory.

“These anomalies, have led to persistent crises, with his office receiving no fewer than 50 petitions weekly.

“The issues also prompted the state government to establish conflict management and mediation centres in all local government areas,” he said.

Advertisement

The Commissioner further announced that the government intends to institutionalize Town and Development Unions by creating a statewide database to properly document and recognize their leaders.

“just as with traditional ruler selections, multiple claimants often emerge and expect official recognition, leading to chaos,” he said.

The new framework aims to streamline the process, ensure proper documentation, and stop such irregularities for the overall progress of the state.

Nwachukwu emphasized that the government has no interest in imposing leaders on any community. Instead, communities must follow their own established processes and select the best individuals as leaders. He clarified the distinct roles to prevent conflicts.

“Traditional rulers serve as custodians of culture and tradition, symbols of unity and authority, and provide moral leadership.

Advertisement

“Presidents General and Community Development Chairmen act as administrative and development drivers, coordinating town union activities, mobilizing people for development projects, and serving as the interface between the community and the government,” he explained.

The Commissioner stressed that there should be no rivalry between the two institutions, but rather collaboration for the sake of community progress.

He urged the union leaders to mobilize citizens for civic duties and ensure all leadership activities align with government frameworks.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Navy Commander MacDonald Uba (rtd.), described the meeting as a novel and important initiative.

He reminded participants that security is a collective responsibility and called for timely sharing of security information.

“Security is a collective responsibility and it is based on information. We must take security and security reports very seriously by ensuring timely information sharing,” Uba said.

Advertisement

Other speakers, including the Mayor of Umunneochi LGA, Hon. Sunday Afuruobi, and representatives of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, pledged their support for collaboration between traditional rulers and development unions to foster community growth.

Earlier In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lady Oge Maduka, said the meeting signals the beginning of a new era in the state.

“This meeting marks the beginning of a new chapter in the government’s deliberate efforts to strengthen grassroots governance, improve community coordination, and foster a more organised framework for leadership and development at the grassroots level,” she said.

Speaking with the press, several Presidents General — including Dr. Greene Nwoha (Oro-Ibere, Ikwuano LGA), Chief Yuccee Ottah Uwah (Abiriba Communal Improvement Union, Ohafia LGA), and Hon. Chukwudi Edward Egwuonwu (Ozuitem, Bende LGA) — commended Governor Alex Otti for convening the meeting, describing it as the first of its kind.

They expressed confidence that the initiative would significantly enhance security, peace, and overall development in Abia State.

THE WHISTLER reports that this move represents a decisive step by the Abia State Government to organize and strengthen grassroots institutions for more effective and sustainable community development.