Abia To Host 44th National Civil Service Council Meeting

Abia State is set to host the 44th National Council of Civil Service Commissions, leading the way as the first pilot partner in the Federal Civil Service Commission’s National Strategic Plan.

The plan is aimed at modernising public service processes and transforming career management across the country.

This initiative seeks to revolutionise how public services are delivered, making them more efficient and effective

Professor Tunji Olaopa, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, announced this development on Monday, during a courtesy visit to Governor Dr Alex Otti, commending his exemplary leadership.

The visit was part of the activities marking the 44th National Council of Civil Service Commissions, being held in Umuahia.

This council meeting brings together stakeholders to discuss reforms and modernisation of the civil service sector in Nigeria.

“You can talk about a political party, but when you hear of a performing Governor that doesn’t have to make noise for the work and his achievement to be evident, you’re only going to be very proud to be associated with such a Governor,” Olaopa said.

Abia’s selection recognises its ongoing reforms, aligning with global best practices.

“We’re enlisting partners in the States’ Commissions, and I’m proud to say Abia State is the first on the list of pilots,” Olaopa stated.

Governor Otti reiterated Abia’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Commission, highlighting the state’s commitment to competence, fairness, and transparency.

He disclosed that quota-based recruitment has been abolished, citing the recent teachers’ recruitment exercise as evidence of meritocracy.

The Governor also addressed pension reforms, revealing ₦60.1 billion in arrears dating back to 2001 are being addressed.

“It looks difficult, but it’s very easy if you just want to do the right thing,” he remarked.

Pastor Dr Eno Jerry Eze, Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, said Abia’s selection as host reflects the state’s transformational reforms and institutional renewal, aligning with the Council meeting’s theme: “Repositioning Civil Service Commissions in Nigeria as Hubs of Professionalism.”