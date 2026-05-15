Alleged N36m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns, Remands Blessing CEO

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Social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist Blessing CEO has been remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after being arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N36m fraud.

Blessing CEO, whose real name is Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, was arraigned on Friday before Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and alleged stealing of N36m.

According to the EFCC, she allegedly obtained N36m from one Mrs Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye between July 14 and 17, 2024, under the pretence of leasing a six-bedroom detached duplex located at No. 1B Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road, Lekki, Lagos State. The commission alleged that the representation was false.

During proceedings, her defence counsel, P.I. Nwafor, told the court that the defendant had already refunded N24m of the N36m to the petitioner and sought a short adjournment to resolve the outstanding balance, adding that the complainant had agreed that if the balance was paid, they could prevail on the EFCC to drop the case.

However, prosecuting counsel S.I. Suleiman opposed the move, arguing that the complainant in the matter was the Federal Government of Nigeria and that the EFCC was not party to any private settlement. “We urge that the defendant take her plea, as that is the business of the day,” he said.

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Justice Dipeolu upheld the prosecution’s position, ruling that any discussion between the defendant and the nominal complainant would not affect the criminal proceedings before the court.

Blessing CEO pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her counsel subsequently requested that she be remanded in EFCC custody pending the perfection of her bail conditions, which the court granted.

The matter was adjourned till June 5, 2026, for the commencement of trial.