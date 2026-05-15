Tambuwal Drops 2027 Senate Ambition For Former Finance Commissioner

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Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has stepped down from the 2027 Sokoto South Senatorial race, relinquishing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket to former Commissioner for Finance, Faruk Malami-Yabo.

Tambuwal, who is widely regarded as the political leader of the ADC in Sokoto State, was said to have withdrawn his ambition following consultations within the party aimed at resolving disagreements over candidate selection ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development comes amid intensifying political realignments within the ADC in Sokoto State as parties position themselves for the February 20, 2027 polls.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview with Punch on Friday, the Sokoto State Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Lamir Aminu, said Tambuwal took the decision in the interest of unity and internal stability within the party.

“Senator Tambuwal decided to relinquish the ticket to promote harmony and strengthen internal democracy in the party,” he said.

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According to him, the ADC leadership in Sokoto remains committed to creating opportunities for younger politicians to participate in elective positions.

“The ADC leadership in Sokoto is committed to giving younger politicians the opportunity to contest positions,” he added.

He further noted that several House of Representatives tickets in the state had also been allocated to younger aspirants as part of the party’s broader renewal strategy.

Meanwhile, ADC chieftain, Faruku Fada, has emerged as the party’s candidate for the Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency.

His emergence was announced on Friday morning amid heightened political activities across the state ahead of the polls.

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Party supporters described him as a grassroots politician with strong support base across the constituency.

Speaking after securing the ticket, Fada expressed appreciation to party leaders and supporters for their confidence, promising an inclusive campaign focused on key development issues.

“My focus would be on effective representation, youth empowerment, education, and addressing challenges affecting constituents in Sokoto North and Sokoto South,” he said.

He added that broad stakeholder support would be key to his electoral success.