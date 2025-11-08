Anambra Decides: Missing Cubicle, Slow Turnout Mark Early Voting Hours At Ward

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The voting exercise in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, is gearing up across the various polling units as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) await the turnout of voters.

At Ward II, housing four polling units with a total of 1997 registered voters, THE WHISTLER observed a slow turnout of voters. The ward is in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

INEC officials deployed to the polling units, who arrived at 8 am, confirmed to our correspondent that voting materials were readily available.

In the smallest polling unit, PU026, with 100 registered voters, THE WHISTLER gathered that two voters did not find their name on the list despite registering to vote at the unit.

The INEC officials there claimed the information was “hearsay”, dismissing the report.

At polling unit 012, with a total of 917 registered voters, THE WHISTLER correspondent reported absence of a voting cubicle.

INEC officials confirmed that “some parts of the cubicle were missing” and a replacement was underway.

A monitoring official from INEC further told THE WHISTLER that the turnout of voters was discouraging as of 8:45 am, but hinted that it may be too early to conclude.

The INEC had declared that a total number of 2.8 million voters registered for the Anambra governorship election, with Idemili North and ⁠Akwa South having the highest number of registered voters.