NYSC Extends Registration Deadline Amidst Portal Breakdown

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has extended the registration period for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Mobilization by 48 hours, with the new deadline set for midnight of Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The extension is due to network issues that have caused difficulties for some Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) during the ongoing registration process.

NYSC expressed regrets over the inconvenience caused and assures PCMs that efforts are being made to resolve the issues promptly.

” While Management regrets the inconvenience this might have caused our valued PCMs, we wish to assure all that we are working round the clock to resolve the issues and ensure they enjoy seamless registration,” the Management stated.

The difficulties have resulted in some PCMs taking longer than usual to complete the registration process.

The Scheme appreciated the understanding and patience of PCMs in the matter while urging them to take advantage of the date extension.

“In view of this regrettable development, Management has extended the registration period by 48 hours till midnight of Tuesday 11 November, 2025 to enable our enthusiastic PCMs conclude their registration,” said Caroline Embu, Director, Information and Public Relations, NYSC.

Many prospective corps members have expressed frustration and disappointment with the registration portal issue, which has been hindering their registration process.

“I’ve been trying to register since 4 a.m., and like many others, I haven’t received any confirmation email,” said Yusuf Abubakar Umar, one of the affected prospective corps members on Facebook.

Recheal Joseph Ani, another PCM, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Honestly I was in the cafe since 6 a.m. today and uptill now I have not gotten an email to proceed with my registration.”

The corps members have urged the NYSC to rectify the network glitch and upgrade the server to make the process stress-free and smooth.

The NYSC had initially announced that online registration for the 2025 Batch C would commence on November 4, 2025, and run until November 9, 2025.