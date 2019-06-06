The former minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, has predicted the downfall of the Al Progressives Congress, APC, if drastic steps are not taken to remove Adam Oshiomhole as national chairman of the party.

Shittu, who made the statement during an interview with Premium Times, accused Oshiomhole of causing the misfortune that befell the party during the last general elections.

Shittus’s call for his exit follows several calls from party leaders and members who have accused the former governor of causing the misfortunes of the party in the last election, most especially the Zamfara election.

Recall that Shittu lost his quest to secure the APC ticket for the governorship election in Oyo State. The party eventually lost the election to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

Speaking on the calls for Oshiomhole to leave, he said, “this is somebody who met the party having 26 states. By the time he (was through) with shenanigans and destruction, the party is left with barely 20 states or so now. My fear is that if he is not removed before 2023, my fear is that there is a possibility of APC going down.

“President Buhari is the magnet keeping the party together now. Once President Buhari is no longer on the ballot, I can’t say with Oshiomhole. So, it’s a matter of urgency that we retire him. So, we bring fair-minded (persons), who would engage less of their mouth than their brain.”