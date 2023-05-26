Atiku Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict, Vows To Prove Tinubu Did Not Meet Legal Requirements To Be President

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s dismissal of his party’s suit seeking disqualification of Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 poll.

Shettima was the running mate to Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 1.

The PDP had alleged that the APC nominated Shettima for two separate elections in violation of the Electoral Act, and sought he and Tinubu’s disqualification from on that grounds. Two lower courts had thrown out the same suit before the opposition party approached the Supreme Court for redress.

But Justice Adamu Jauro, the lead judge, declared that PDP had no business interfering with the internal affairs of another political party.

“The position of the law has always been that no political party can challenge the nomination of a candidate of another political party.

“The position did not change in section 285(14)(c) of the constitution. No matter pained or disgruntled a political party is with the way and manner another political party is conducting or has conducted its affairs concerning its nomination of candidates for any position, it must keep mum and remain an onlooker for he lacks locus standi to challenge such nomination in court.

“Section 285(14)(c) of the constitution only allows a political party to challenge the decisions and activities of INEC disqualifying its own candidate from participating in an election,” declared Jauro.

Atiku, in reaction, however said the apex court’s decision was not the end of his quest to prove that Tinubu’s declaration as winner of the presidential election was unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the case of the PDP is not a setback to my quest for justice. Our legal team are primed to robustly prove that the election of February 25 was fraudulent, did not comply with the constitutional requirements and the electoral guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission and that the announced winner was not even qualified to contest the poll.

“The battle for democracy and the enthronement of a new order to spur growth and development in Nigeria is one to which I have committed my all and for which I am not ready to walk away at this point when our nation is at crossroads. We know that sooner than later, our esteemed Justices will make the pronouncement that will serve as a befitting requiem for mandate bandits,” the former vice president added while urging his supporters to remain peaceful.