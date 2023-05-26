Police Launch Investigation After Killing Of Imo Traditional Ruler

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police in Imo have begun investigation into the murder of the traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo community in Oguta council area of the state, Eze Victor Ijioma, by gunmen.

They are also investigating the murder of the traditional prime minister of Mgbele community in the same council area.

Gunmen shot the traditional ruler dead in his car at Izombo community in the council area on Thursday and set him ablaze thereafter.

The traditional prime minister of Mgbele community was killed in his town also on Thursday.

Police spokesman in Imo, ASP Henry Okoye, told newsmen in Owerri on Friday that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammed Barde, had launched a team of investigators to arrest the fleeing gunmen.

He added that security patrols had been increased in the areas to restore confidence in the minds of residents.

“Mr Barde condemns in strong terms the gruesome murders and has inaugurated teams of security men to go all out to arrest the hoodlums.

“We are collaborating with the military and we have increased security presence in the areas with the view to arresting the killers.

“The commissioner of police commiserates with the families of the killed community leaders and prays that God gives them the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses,’’ Okoye said.