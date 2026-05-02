Bello Picks Kogi Central Senatorial Form To Contest Against Natasha

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Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for the 2027 general elections ahead of the Kogi Central senatorial contest.

Bello reportedly received the forms on Saturday and has emerged as the party’s consensus candidate for the seat.

He is expected to face the incumbent senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bello served two terms as governor of Kogi State before handing over to the current governor, Usman Ododo.

Both Bello and Akpoti-Uduaghan have been having running battle since she indicated interest to contest the senatorial election when Bello was governor.

Despite emerging as a senator in 2023, the right has continued with allegation that Bello wanted to eliminate her, an allegation the former governor has denied.