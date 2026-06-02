Troops Rescue 23 Kidnap Victims In Kogi

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have rescued 23 kidnapped passengers after a swift counter-kidnapping operation launched in the early hours of Sunday in Kogi State.

This is contained in a statement by the Brigade’s spokesperson, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, on Monday in Lokoja.

According to the statement, the troops foiled a mass abduction attempt along the Ayegunle–Bunu Road in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, and rescued 23 kidnapped passengers during the operation.

The army said two victims were confirmed dead while five others sustained injuries during the attack.

The army said the suspected bandits barricaded the highway and abducted several passengers travelling through the area.

Acting on a distress call received at about 3:30 a.m., troops deployed within Kabba metropolis immediately moved to the scene.

Advertisement

“Although the kidnappers had fled before the troops’ arrival, the soldiers launched an aggressive pursuit along the criminals’ suspected withdrawal routes.

“During assessment of the attack scene, troops recovered two Toyota commercial buses and a HOWO truck abandoned by the roadside.

“Two victims were confirmed dead, while five others with injuries were promptly evacuated to St. Joseph Hospital, Kabba, where they are receiving treatment,” the army said.

The brigade said the relentless pressure from pursuing troops forced the kidnappers to abandon 23 of their captives, who were rescued unharmed and secured.

The army said the troops were currently dominating the general area and conducting intensive search-and-rescue operations to locate and recover any remaining victims still in captivity.

Advertisement

The army reaffirmed its resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action and pledged to continue working with other security agencies and local stakeholders to strengthen security across Kogi State and Nigeria.

The army urged the public to support ongoing security efforts by providing timely and credible information to relevant security agencies to help prevent future attacks.