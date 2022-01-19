BREAKING: Court Declares Invasion Of Kanu’s House Illegal, Awards N1bn Damages Against FG

Justice Benson Anya of Abia High Court, Wednesday, awarded N1bn damages to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against the federal government over Kanu’s human rights violations.

Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, had gone to the court to determine if the invasion of the country home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra by the federal security agencies did not amount to the violation of Kanu’s fundamental human rights considering that Kanu’s bail was still subsisting then.

In his ruling, Justice Benson Anya declared the invasion and attack on Nnamdi Kanu’s house as illegal, and awarded N1bn damages against the FG.

He also ordered the federal government to adopt political solutions in releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Anya further asked President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nnamdi Kanu.

Details shortly….