BREAKING: Morocco Make History, Become First African Country to Reach FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

Morocco have become the first African team to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup since the competition began in 1930.

Only four African nations have reached a quarterfinal: Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana (2010), and Morocco in Qatar 2022.

Morocco defeated the 2010 champions Spain on penalties after a goalless draw.

But more painful is Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit as he was hoping to get his first World Cup title.

The 37-year-old is unlikely to play in the 2026 edition which will be hosted in 16 cities in three North American countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Ronaldo Fouled By Moroccan Player

Since the history of the World Cup, the closest an African team came to the Semi-finals was in 2010, when Ghana lost to Uruguay on penalties.

Luis Suarez had saved his team with a controversial handball which denied Ghana the historic goal.

But history was made when Morocco scored through En-Nesyri’s powerful header into Diego Costa’s goal post. The goal came in the 42nd minute of the first half.

En-Nesyri’s Powerful Header into Diego Costa’s Goal

Morocco were tactical in defense to withstand the pressure of the former Euro champions.

They are still unbeaten in the competition.