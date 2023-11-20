Messi’s 2022 World Cup Jerseys To Be Auctioned, Valued at $10m

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lionel Messi’s set of six jerseys worn at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to be auctioned in December, the value of the jerseys is estimated to be a whopping $10 million.

Messi wore the jerseys in the first half of the group stage clashes against Saudi Arabia and Mexico and also in the games against Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia and in the final against France.

The Inter Miami star played a pivotal role in leading Argentina to their first World Cup trophy since 1986.

He scored seven goals and three assists in the competition.

Subsequently, he won all the available awards after the competition, including an historic 8th Ballon d’or gong.

He is about to make another history with the auction, if the jerseys can rake in above $10 million, which could make it the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever auctioned off, according to Sotheby.

Michael Jordan holds the record for the most expensive individual jersey ever sold at auction, the jersey he wore during his NBA finals run with the Chicago Bulls in 1998.

It was sold for $10.1 million in 2022.

US tech startup AC Momento, which helps athletes manage memorabilia collections will bring Messi’s shirts for auction from November 30 to December 14 when they will also be available for free public viewing.

Part of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to the UNICAS project, an initiative with a Barcelona children’s hospital which helps kids with rare diseases.