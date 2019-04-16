CBN Appends Signature Of First Female On Naira Notes

Advertisement

The Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has made Mrs Priscilla Ekwere Eleje the signatory to Nigeria’s naira note starting with the 1000 naira note.

Eleje’s signature replaces that of Olufemi Fabanwo, who prior to now, signs the field of Director of Currency Operations on the notes.

THE WHISTLER reports that Eleje is the first female director of currency operations at the apex bank.

The development brings breaks the 61 year tradition of men being signatories to the naira note.

Checks by our correspondent indicate that Eleje’s signature is found on some naira notes dated 2018.

The discovery is coming a month after the regulatory body said one of it’s corporate strategy is the closing of gender gap.

500 Naira note

