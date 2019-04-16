Student Sentenced To Jail For Stealing Microphone From Church

Advertisement

An upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Tuesday sentenced a student, Hamisu Abubakar to two years in prison for stealing a wireless microphone from a Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, who sentenced Abubakar, 20, gave him an option to a pay a fine of N20,000 for stealing and one-year imprisonment for trespass with an option of N10,000 fine.

According to him, the judgment would serve as warning to those who would want to indulge in such act.

Advertisement

The Prosecution Counsel, Daniel Longwal, had earlier told the court that the case was reported on April 9, at the Anglo-Jos Police station by one Pastor Nathan Abiodun of Mountain of Fire and Miracles, Sparkling Junction who is the complainant.

The prosecutor said that while the pastors were having their prayer meeting in the afternoon, the accused went to the altar and disconnected the wireless microphone worth N35,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 334 and 273 of Plateau State penal code law.

The convict pleaded guilty to the offence.