CHRISLAND SEX TAPE: 87 Fake Accounts Opened In Female Pupil’s Name — Father

The father of the 10-year-old Chrisland schoolgirl involved in a sex scandal with a male student of the school has said that about 87 fake accounts have been opened in his daughter’s name since the sex tape went viral on social media.

The girl’s father said that all apology posts allegedly put up by his daughter on the video-sharing app, Likee, are fake as she has not had access to the internet or social media in two weeks.

“My daughter has never touched the phone for the past two weeks. She has never touched anything Internet; those accounts are fake and we have deleted them as of Friday, 87 fake accounts. All of them are fake and they are imposters.

“Can a 10-year-old girl delete social media? This child has never touched anything Internet or phone. She doesn’t have an account on (Likee). The account was closed as soon as we found out. These people (school) hid this thing for the past one month, we found out and raise the alarm,” The Punch quoted the pupil’s father to have said.

The girls father, whose name was not given, said he was surprised when he found out that there were people impersonating his daughter online.

“We are surprised that they started going to pick a child’s picture; like a child will stay in the house and snap a picture and start posting it, so we closed the account.

“On Friday, I was coming from Panti (SCID), I was with my daughter in the car; my wife and lawyer were in the car and we were driving home when a friend called me that my daughter was chatting now. I said which chatting, my daughter is with me now and doesn’t have any phone with her. I said we are together and somebody is chatting and it is not my daughter,” he said.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the girl’s Likee account was deleted during the heat of the scandal after garnering over 10,000 followers within hours.

The account, where she had recorded 276 videos, initially had about 4,000 followers but grew to over 10,000 followers and more than 24,000 likes after the minor’s sex videos trended on Twitter.

The female minor and some male pupils were reported to have engaged in the act when a delegation of Chrisland School took its pupils to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to partake in the World School Games in March.

About 76 of the pupils were lodged in a hotel during the four-day competition.

The female pupil’s mother had claimed in a video posted on Instagram by talent manager Ubi Franklin that her daughter was drugged and abused sexually by her male colleagues and accused the Chrisland School management of a cover-up.

The school management, however, denied the allegation and stated that “no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place on our watch.”

The Lagos State Government shut down the school and all its branches across the state and ordered investigation into the matter, but later reopened them five days later stating that it was to ensure that pupils were not denied access to learning when a new term began on April 25.