Confront Tinubu With Christian Killings Reports, UK Lawmakers Tell Starmer

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British lawmakers have urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to raise concerns about attacks on Christians in Nigeria when he meets President Bola Tinubu during the Nigerian leader’s upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom.

Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, are expected to attend a state banquet hosted by Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Nigerian president will also hold talks with Starmer at 10 Downing Street the following day.

The visit is expected to be the first official state visit to the UK by a Nigerian president in 37 years.

In a letter addressed to Development Minister Jenny Chapman, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Freedom of Religion or Belief called on the British government to use the meeting to press Nigeria on the protection of religious freedom and broader human rights concerns.

The lawmakers pointed to ongoing security challenges in parts of Nigeria, including attacks linked to militant groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

According to the group’s chairman, Jim Shannon, the Nigerian government must take “concrete steps” to stop the persecution and killing of Christians and ensure that those responsible for attacks are investigated and prosecuted.

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The group also raised the case of Leah Sharibu, one of the schoolgirls abducted by militants in 2018 who remains in captivity after reportedly refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

They further urged the UK government to ensure that human rights considerations remain central to future diplomatic, security and trade engagement with Nigeria.

During the visit, Mrs Tinubu is also expected to attend a prayer service at Lambeth Palace hosted by Sarah Mullally, where she will meet representatives of the Church of England and faith based charities working in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s government has previously rejected claims that it is failing to protect Christians, stating that victims of extremist violence in the country include people of different faiths.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office had not publicly responded to the lawmakers’ request ahead of the visit.