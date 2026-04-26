Corp Member Killed In Army Crossfire With Robbers

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The Nigerian Army has confirmed that a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Abdulsamad Jamiu, died after being struck during a gunfire exchange between troops and suspected armed robbers in Abuja.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Shagari Estate in Dei-Dei, when troops from the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group responded to a distress call reporting an armed robbery attack in the area.

Upon arrival, the soldiers encountered resistance as the fleeing suspects opened fire, triggering a brief but intense exchange.

The Acting Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Olawuyi Odunola, explained that the confrontation occurred in a volatile and rapidly evolving situation, as troops attempted to repel the attackers and secure the neighbourhood.

“In the course of the engagement, Mr. Jamiu was caught in the crossfire.

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“Despite efforts by troops to secure the area and preserve lives, he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

“This heartbreaking loss has cast a deep shadow over all personnel of the Guards Brigade.

“Preliminary information indicates that the situation was fluid and highly volatile, as troops worked to repel the attackers and protect residents of the community from harm.”

Odunola confirmed that the remains of the deceased have been transferred to the appropriate civil authorities and deposited at Kubwa General Hospital.

Odunola also disclosed that an investigation to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting has been launched, while assuring that the process will focus on accountability and clarity.

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“We remain committed to transparency and accountability and findings will be made available in due course” he said.

The Guards Brigade leadership, alongside officers and soldiers, extended condolences to the victim’s family, the NYSC, and others affected, acknowledging the impact of the incident on both the military and civilian community.

“We share in their grief and stand in solidarity with them during this moment of profound sorrow.

“We will continue to review our operational procedures to further enhance civilian safety, even as our troops confront criminal elements who threaten the peace of our communities” the statement noted.