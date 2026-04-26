FCT Teachers Suspend Strike After N5bn Deal

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Primary and secondary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have suspended their strike following fresh financial commitments and assurances by the FCT Administration.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, FCT Wing, held on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the FCT Teachers’ House in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The strike, which commenced on April 20, 2026, was due to unresolved issues, including failure to release and implement the 2025 ministerial committee report on primary school teachers’ outstanding entitlements, as well as concerns over promotion policies affecting classroom teachers.

In a communiqué jointly signed by its FCT chairman, Comrade Abdullahi M. Shafa, State Secretary, Comrade Margaret F. Jethro, and public secretary, Comrade Ibukun Adekeye, the union acknowledged the intervention of the FCT minister in addressing the concerns raised.

The N5bn monthly funding commitment was approved by the FCT minister, Nyesome Wike, to address teachers’ welfare.

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It includes N2bn from the FCT’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and an additional N3bn sourced from the 10 per cent IGR allocation to area councils.

The funds are expected to facilitate the immediate implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance and settle other outstanding entitlements owed to primary school teachers.

On the issue of promotion, particularly the use of “vacancy” as a precondition for advancing classroom teachers and the review of the 2024 promotion exercise conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission, the minister assured the union of further engagement.

According to the communiqué, the minister stated that the matter was not previously brought to attention but pledged to meet with the chairman of the Civil Service Commission to resolve the issue and provide feedback.

Following deliberations, the union announced the immediate suspension of the strike and directed all teachers in primary and secondary schools across the FCT to resume duties from Monday, April 27, 2026.

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The union, however, warned that it would reconsider its position if the FCT Administration fails to implement the agreements reached.

It also stressed that no teacher or staff member should face victimisation or punitive action for participating in the strike.

SWEC commended members for their resilience and unity throughout the industrial action, describing their conduct as steadfast.

The union further reaffirmed its commitment to advocating improved working conditions while urging teachers to remain dedicated to their responsibilities in order to enhance the quality of education in the FCT.