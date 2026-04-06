Daniel At 70: Adeboye Challenges Leaders To Lead With Integrity

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The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Monday urged leaders to embrace accountability, reflect on their lives and apply wisdom in their daily conduct.

Adeboye gave the advice while delivering a sermon at a service in honour of former governor of Ogun state and Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, who marked his 70th birthday on Monday in Sagamu.

He said that the gathering was a testament to the impact of the celebrant’s life and service.

According to him, the former governor distinguished himself by being accountable, keeping promises and maintaining integrity in his dealings, particularly with the church.

“People like him are rare. He does not make promises he can not fulfil, and when he does, he keeps them,” Adeboye said.

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Speaking on his sermon, drawn from Psalm 90, verse 12, the cleric emphasised the need for individuals to be mindful of their days.

He explained that wisdom begins with the fear of God, stressing that anyone who does not fear God lacks true wisdom.

Adeboye further described wisdom as the correct application of knowledge, noting that it goes beyond acquiring information.

According to him, knowledge without proper application could lead to disastrous consequences, illustrating with the example of a motorist ignoring a warning sign.

He said that as individuals grow, they pursue achievements that often fail to bring lasting satisfaction, adding that true fulfilment can only be found in God.

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“God does not count in years; He count in days. Anyone who does not fear God is a fool. To begin to be wise, you must fear God. Wisdom is the correct application of knowledge.

“Every religion talks about it; Christianity, Islam and even our forefathers says what ever you do will be waiting for you at the gate. Unfortunately how soon our journey will end is not made known to us.

“We are all going to be on the path of a journey of no return. A journey of accountability. It is a compulsory journey,” he said

In his remarks, Gov. Dapo Abiodun congratulated Daniel on his 70th birthday, describing him as a distinguished public servant with notable contributions to both public and private sectors.

Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said that Daniel, an engineer, has demonstrated enterprise, innovation, and leadership, adding that his tenure as governor laid the foundations for growth and development.

He noted that Daniel, now a senator, continues to serve with passion and responsibility, contributing meaningfully to legislation and the advancement of his constituents.

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Responding, Daniel expressed gratitude to God and described his attainment of 70 years as fulfilling, noting that many of his contemporaries were no longer alive.

“I feel fulfilled, I feel happy. I feel appreciated. Today is one of my happiest days,” he said.

Daniel also urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and support the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu.