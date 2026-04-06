OAU Hails Remi Tinubu For 50 Buses, 30 Tricycles Donation

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The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has expressed appreciation to the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for the donation of 50 buses and 30 tricycles to the institution.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Ile-Ife by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju.

The statement described the donation by the First Lady to her alma mater as a classic demonstration of her unwavering commitment to the welfare, mobility and overall well-being of students.

It noted that the provision of the buses and tricycles is expected to significantly ease transportation challenges within the campus.

The university also thanked the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, for his pivotal role in facilitating the delivery of the vehicles.

It said that his continued royal support for educational development and student welfare is deeply appreciated.

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The statement, however, appealed to students and the university community for understanding regarding temporary operational challenges associated with the new transport system.

“As with any new system, this initiative is still a work in progress.

“Necessary adjustments, route optimisation, scheduling improvements and operational enhancements are actively being undertaken to ensure efficiency, safety and maximum benefit for all users.

“We assure our students that all concerns raised will be carefully reviewed and addressed in due course,” it said