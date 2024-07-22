Delta Continues To Suffer Tech Glitch, Cancels More Flights

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Delta Airlines has cancelled 1,555 more flights as it attempts to recover from the worldwide IT outage that occurred on Friday.

While most other airlines have recovered from the difficulty, Delta has reportedly cancelled 1,250 flights on Sunday and another 305 scheduled for Monday. The airline has not yet provided a timeline for when regular operations will resume.

According to Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, a crucial application was slowed down by the problem, which hampered Microsoft Windows systems.

“In particular, one of our crew tracking-related tools was affected and unable to effectively process the unprecedented number of changes triggered by the system shutdown,” Bastian informed customers in an email.

Due to the global tech crisis, Delta had to cancel 3,500 flights between last Friday and this Saturday.

Thousands of Delta passengers are reportedly stuck around the country as a result of the problem, according to Financial Times.

Passengers have been left unattended to as some are forced to rent automobiles to travel hundreds of miles, while others may have to wait days for new flights or even cancel their plans.

The failure affected the crew monitoring system of the Atlanta-based airline, which caused it to cancel one-third of its schedule and postpone another 1,700 flights, or 44%, according to Flight Aware. Now, the airline is still experiencing operational problems.

The flight-tracking website has revealed that Delta has already canceled 305 more flights for Monday and is yet to provide a timeline for the return to regular operations. More than 5,000 flights have been canceled since Friday in total.

According to Delta Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, he had reminded Bastian of the carrier’s obligations to consumers and the department’s enforcement function.

Bastain informed staff members in another memo that Delta will keep tactically adjusting timetables to guarantee the security of their passengers.