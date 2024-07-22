Car Collides With Moving Train In Lagos

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Toyota Hilux on Sunday collided with an oncoming train at Ilupeju bypass in Lagos State.

It was gathered that as a result of the impact of the collision, the Hilux upturned in between the railway tracks.

The Head of Public Affairs Unit at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, who disclosed this, attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

“In response to distress calls received by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, through the 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free lines at 1752hrs, the Agency activated the Eagle Response Team from its Cappa Base.

“Upon the 2 minutes record time arrival of the Eagle Team at the incident scene at 1754hrs, it was observed that a Toyota Hilux was involved in an accident with a train.

“Further investigations revealed that the Toyota Hilux, registration number ABJ-632BC, collided with an oncoming train as a result of reckless driving, which resulted to the Hilux upturning in between the railway tracks,” Okunbor said in a statement.

He, however, informed that there was no record of casualties, or injuries due to the incident.

According to him, safety measures were activated by agency’s response team in collaboration with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and officials of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure secondary incidents were averted during the operation.

The accident Toyota Hilux has since been recovered and handed over to the police.

In March 2023, at least six persons died, 42 sustained moderate injuries, 29 serious injuries, while eight sustained mild injuries, after a BRT collided with a moving train around the PWD, close to Shogunle area of the state.