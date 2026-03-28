Don’t Let Ambition Tear APC Apart, Tinubu Warns At Convention

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President Bola Tinubu on Friday warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against allowing personal ambition to divide the party, stressing that unity remains its greatest strength.

Speaking at the National Convention of the APC at Eagles Square, Abuja, Tinubu said, “Our greatest strength has never been in our size or numbers, but our unity. Political parties do not fail only through electoral defeats. Often, they falter when ego overrides ideology or when ambition replaces discipline. They fail when individual interests threaten the collective good. We must guard against those tendencies at all costs.”

He added that the convention must send “one clear message to Nigerians and the world: Our party is strong, united, focused and ready for the future.”

Tinubu described the gathering as critical for both the party and Nigeria’s democracy, noting that “This 4th Elective National Convention of our great party is not merely a gathering. It is a defining chapter in the story of our democracy and our party.”

The convention was themed “Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Tinubu recalled, “Thirteen years ago, we dared to dream differently and to act boldly when, as patriots, we set aside our political differences and came together for national redemption.”

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He warned that the APC must not lose sight of its founding vision, adding, “All the departed members and those of us still alive bearing the torch did not build this party for division and selfishness. Together, we have the duty to ensure that the vision of our founding fathers is not diminished. We must deepen it.”

Tinubu also clarified that the ruling party does not seek to dominate Nigeria’s political space.

“We do not seek a one-party state. Democracy thrives on vibrant and healthy competition. As a statesman and political leader, I believe in a credible opposition—one that can challenge, question and help refine policies,” he said.

He added that criticism of the Electoral Act 2026 was misplaced.

“The Act reflects our collective quest as a nation to strengthen our electoral system and consolidate democratic rule,” he said.

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On governance, the president reiterated his administration’s commitment to reforms.

“We knew the road to reform would be tough. We knew rebuilding Nigeria would require courage, patience, and difficult decisions,” he said.

“The sacrifices of today are laying the foundation for Nigeria’s prosperity tomorrow.”

On economy, Tinubu said, “Inflation has declined steadily for eight consecutive months to 14.45%, while food prices are easing, bringing gradual relief to households. Business confidence is returning, with 12 consecutive months of economic activity expansion.”

He added that “Investor confidence has vastly improved,” noting gains in the oil and gas sector, foreign exchange buffers, and Nigeria’s exit from the FATF Grey List.

Despite the progress, the president acknowledged ongoing challenges in the power sector, including “electricity supply, debts to GENCOs and gas suppliers, and antiquated transmission infrastructure.”

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He assured that the recently announced plans to establish the Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO) will inject approximately 1,600 megawatts into the grid.

Tinubu also called for increased inclusion of young people and women in politics.

Addressing youths, he said, “You are not only the future of Nigeria. You are our hope for a more glorious and assured future,” adding that the party must open more doors for their participation.

“This party must continue to open wider spaces for women to lead, influence policy, and shape Nigeria’s democracy.”

He urged party members to conduct themselves responsibly during the convention, saying, “Let no contest divide us. Let no outcome embitter us. At the end of this convention, our party must be the victor.”

The president thanked members of the convention planning committee and party leaders for their roles in organising the event, and charged those to be elected to lead with “courage, integrity, and vision.”

He urged party stakeholders to sustain APC’s growth, saying recent defections into the party demonstrate “the strength of our beliefs and Nigerians’ trust in our Party.”