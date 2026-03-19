Ebonyi Govt Terminates All Uncompleted 2km Road Projects

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The government of Ebonyi State has terminated contracts for all the uncompleted 2km road projects across the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Ikeuwa Omebeh, stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki.

He said the termination was a result of “EXCO’s earlier observation that most of the contractors handling the construction of the 2km roads had either abandoned the site after receiving payments or executed very poor job on the projects.”

THE WHISTLER recalls that sate EXCO had on 3rd February, 2026 decried the slow pace of works at the project sites and consequently directed committees supervising the project to move to sites and make recommendations for the termination of jobs that were either not seriously on-going or poorly executed.

According to Omebeh, the state also approved the release of N300m only as the state’s statutory 10% counterpart fund for Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) to rural development, agricultural value-chain enhancement and improved livelihoods in Ebonyi State for 2026 fiscal year.