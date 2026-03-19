NRC Expands Sallah Trips Amid Rising Rail Passenger Growth

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The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced additional train trips on the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna corridors to ease passenger movement during the Sallah travel period.

The disclosure was conveyed in a statement signed by Callistus Unyimadu, the Chief Public Relations Officer, on behalf of management.

The move is part of broader arrangements by the Corporation to increase capacity and deploy special services across multiple routes amid an expected surge in festive travel demand nationwide.

The NRC stated that the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) will operate three special trips on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from both ends of the corridor to accommodate increased passenger traffic.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced special train service arrangements across its major corridors to facilitate seamless travel during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) celebrations, with increased capacity and additional services deployed to meet the anticipated surge in passenger movement nationwide.

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“As part of the festive arrangements, the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) will operate three trips on Thursday, March 19, 2026,” the statement read.

From Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta, departures are scheduled for 7:40 a.m., 1:40 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., while from Obafemi Awolowo Station, Moniya, trains will depart at 8:00 a.m., 10:50 a.m., and 4:30 p.m.

On the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) corridor, two trips will be operated on Thursday, March 19, while three trips will run daily from Friday, March 20 to Monday, March 23, 2026.

The Corporation noted that these arrangements are designed to ensure smooth passenger movement during the festive period, after which normal schedules will resume.

In addition to the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna routes, the NRC also outlined special arrangements on other corridors.

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In partnership with the Osun State Government, the Imole Special Train will operate from Iddo Station in Lagos to Osogbo, conveying indigenes of Osun State free of charge.

The Warri-Itakpe corridor will maintain three trips weekly, with Thursdays reserved for maintenance, while the Port Harcourt-Aba Train Service will continue its regular schedule throughout the Sallah period.

The NRC reassured passengers of its commitment to safe and reliable operations and advised travellers to plan ahead, arrive early at stations, and comply with ticketing and security procedures.

Historically, the Corporation has increased train services during peak and festive periods to accommodate growing passenger demand.

From March 6, 2026, additional trips were added on the Abuja-Kaduna route, with three trips on Fridays, Sundays, Saturdays, and Mondays, and two trips on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Similarly, in June 2025, extra services were introduced on the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna corridors for the Eid Kabir rush. In November 2024, Abuja-Kaduna services were increased from four to six trips daily, although subsequent track issues temporarily reduced trip numbers.

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Rail systems managed by the NRC transported 3,888,661 passengers in 2025, generating N7.77bn in passenger revenue.

In Q1 2025, 929,553 passengers generated N1.95bn, representing a 37.65 per cent increase in ridership and 37.36 per cent growth in revenue compared with Q1 2024.

Q2 recorded 989,793 travellers, generating N2.28bn, reflecting a 43.60 per cent rise in passengers and a 35.36 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year.

In Q3, 1,028,839 passengers generated N1.94bn, maintaining strong growth with a 38.43 per cent increase in passenger numbers and a 14.44 per cent rise in revenue compared with Q3 2024.

However, Q4 recorded 940,476 passengers generating N1.60bn, showing a 9.32 per cent decline in ridership and a 16.30 per cent drop in revenue compared with Q4 2024.

The figures underscore the steady growth of Nigeria’s rail sector and highlight the strategic importance of expanding services during peak travel periods such as festive seasons.