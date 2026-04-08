EFCC Arrests Woman For Using Naira Note As Tissue

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a female suspect over alleged Naira mutilation in Maiduguri, Borno

Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyewale said that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday after a viral video, where she was found mutilating the currency in her possession.

”The suspect was arrested following a viral video circulated on TikTok, where she was seen cleaning mucus from her nose with N500 Naira note.

”Following the release of the video, operatives of the commission traced and arrested her in the Maiduguri metropolis area.

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”The suspect is currently being held at the Maiduguri detention facility while investigation is ongoing.”

He said that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.