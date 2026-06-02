Veteran Yoruba Actor Janmole Dies In Auto Crash

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Veteran Nigerian filmmaker and comedian, Okiki Adesina, popularly known as Janmole, has died following a tragic road accident.

The actor reportedly lost his life in a ghastly crash bringing an abrupt end to a career that spanned decades in the Yoruba film industry.

The sad news was announced on Tuesday by the President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, in an Instagram post.

Expressing grief over the loss, Amusan wrote: “May the soul of our departed colleague, Adesina Okiki Janmole, who tragically lost his life in an accident, rest in perfect peace. May God grant his family, friends, and colleagues the strength and comfort to bear this irreparable loss.

He will be greatly missed. Amen.”

Reports indicate that the late actor had previously survived a fire incident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway before the fatal accident that claimed his life.

Janmole was widely known for his contributions to the Yoruba movie industry, where he earned admiration from colleagues and fans for his talent, humour, and dedication to the craft.

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Tributes have continued to pour in from actors, filmmakers, and fans mourning his passing and celebrating his impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry.