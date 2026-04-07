EFInA Rallies Stakeholders To Boost Women’s Financial Inclusion

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Enhancing Financial Inclusion and Advancement (EFInA) has convened women’s associations, financial service providers, regulators, development partners, and ecosystem leaders at its International Women’s Month Convening 2026 in Abuja, themed “Gather, Gain, Grow.”

The event brought together diverse stakeholders to explore practical approaches to advancing women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion through stronger collaboration and more intentional design of financial solutions.

The event, held in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2026 under the global theme “Give to Gain,” created a platform for women’s associations to share their experiences, highlight what is working at the community level, and draw attention to persistent barriers limiting women’s access to and use of formal financial services.

In her welcome address, Foyinsolami Akinjayeju, Chief Executive Officer of EFInA, emphasised that the convening goes beyond celebration.

She noted that it represents a call to commitment, stronger partnerships, and deliberate action.

She added that inclusive growth cannot be achieved without intentional investment in women, particularly women entrepreneurs who drive economic activity across markets, workshops, and communities in Nigeria.

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Women-led and owned micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) remain central to Nigeria’s economic growth, contributing significantly to employment, productivity, and livelihoods.

However, despite this contribution and the fact that women make up a substantial proportion of Nigeria’s adult population, access to formal financial services remains limited.

In a goodwill message, Dr Aisha Isa-Olatinwo, Director, Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), noted that advancing women’s financial inclusion requires clear and enabling policy pathways.

She emphasised the need for financial service providers to develop products and services that are responsive, affordable, and relevant to women’s realities.

The event featured panel discussions with representatives from women’s associations, financial institutions, development organisations, and policy stakeholders, as well as a keynote address from Dr Hadiza Maina, National Coordinator of the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up project representing the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hayiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

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A key highlight of the convening was the exchange of insights between grassroots organisations and institutional actors, creating a shared understanding of both the challenges and opportunities within the ecosystem.

Discussions emphasised that while these challenges persist, solutions are already emerging through women’s associations working directly within communities.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Nurudeen Zauro, Technical Adviser to the President on Financial Inclusion, highlighted that supporting women is equivalent to supporting national development.

He referenced findings from the mid-term assessment of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), noting that women remain a priority segment and that ongoing efforts continue to focus on improving outcomes for them.

Further reinforcing the importance of the theme, Mr Michael Ilesanmi, Senior Financial Sector Specialist at the World Bank, described the convening as both timely and essential.

He noted that women-led enterprises, particularly those anchored in organised associations, represent a critical segment for achieving inclusive growth and strengthening financial system stability.

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Speaking on the motivation for the event and the role EFInA’s Gender Centre of Excellence is playing to advance women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria, EFInA’s Gender lead, Emezino Afiegbe, said “it is vital to recognize that Women’s groups and associations are platforms for trusted interactions among women in all demographic settings, and pathways for early and consistent engagement with formal financial services.”

The event concluded with participants making clear commitments toward advancing women’s financial inclusion.

These commitments underscored a shared resolve across the ecosystem to move beyond dialogue and ensure that insights from the convening translate into concrete actions, stronger partnerships, and measurable progress for women across Nigeria.

EFInA reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating a financial system that works for all Nigerians, particularly underserved populations, by generating evidence, supporting innovation, and fostering partnerships that drive inclusive growth.





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