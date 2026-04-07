Opposition Denying Achievements Engaging In ‘Witchcraft Politics’, Says Abia Governor

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Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti berated opposition elements in the State for engaging in what he described as “politics of witchcraft.”

The Governor who stated this on Monday, April 6th, at his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA, during a 10,000-man solidarity march organised by some stakeholders from Isiala Ngwa South LGA, convened by the Labour Party House of Assembly Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Dannie Ubani, popularly known as Manja described it as culturally unacceptable within the Igbo society to deny obvious achievements, such as completed road projects and other infrastructural developments.

Gov. Otti dismissed threats from what he termed “insignificant opposition elements,” which does not constitute up 5% of the State, stressing that constructive criticism would be more meaningful if it focused on acknowledging what his administration has done and what they will do better, given the opportunity, rather than denying what they can see.

The Governor disclosed that he is seeking a second term in office because there is still unfinished work to be done, stating that if he had finished the work that he came to do, he wouldn’t be seeking a second term

He noted that if his administration had completed its mission, there would be no need to seek re-election. He emphasised that there is still significant work ahead to be done in his administration’s quest to transform the State.

The State Chief Executive also used the occasion to urge eligible citizens who have not yet registered in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise to do so, noting that participating in political rallies without possessing a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) is a waste of time. The Governor further encouraged members of the Labour Party to complete their e-registration and obtain party membership cards to enable them participate in the primary elections and support aspirants of their choice to emerge candidates in the general elections.

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Reiterating his belief that power belongs to God, Governor Otti reminded the audience of his political journey, referencing the 2015 governorship election which he won but was robbed of victory and his eventual victory in 2023 after 4 days of fierce attempts to rob of his victory again. Gov. Otti stressed that power ultimately comes from God and that divine time is the best.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the people for their continued support and commended the convener of the rally, Mr. Dannie Ubani, for organising the event.

In his remarks, the convener of the rally, Mr Dannie Ubani stated that the rally was organised to show solidarity to the Governor and to proudly showcase his leadership style and achievements. Mr Ubani affirmed his unwavering support to Governor Otti’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Other speakers at the event, including Dr. Chike Nwannunu, Chief Israel Nwaogwugwu (ECOMOG), and Hon. Barr. Remijus Nji, praised the Governor’s performance in office.

Dr. Nwannunu noted that after carefully observing Governor Otti’s administration for a year, he became convinced that Governor Otti’s emergence was divinely orchestrated, hence, his decision to support him. He added that the Governor’s achievements, such as road infrastructure, transport terminals among other things would remain visible evidence of his legacy staring at the people even those who pretend not to see, even after his tenure 8 years of service.