Eid-el-Fitr: LP, Natasha Urge Unity, Reflection Amid Hardship

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Labour Party and the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, have called on Nigerians to embrace sober reflection and renew their commitment to national unity and development.

This comes as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

With separate Sallah messages issued in Abuja on Friday, against the backdrop of Nigeria’s current economic and security challenges, both leaders emphasised the need for unity, resilience, and collective responsibility.

Eid-el-Fitr marks the successful completion of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, sacrifice, and deep spiritual reflection.

It is a time that embodies the virtues of discipline, compassion, and devotion – values that are essential not only to individual growth but also to national development.

Advertisement

In her goodwill message, Akpoti-Uduaghan felicitated Muslim faithful across Kogi Central, describing Eid-el-Fitr as a profound spiritual milestone that reflects sacrifice, devotion, and submission to Allah’s will.

The Senator urged constituents to sustain the virtues cultivated during Ramadan, noting that the festive period presents an opportunity for reflection, peaceful coexistence, and community development.

“Eid Mubarak to the great people of Kogi Central. May this blessed season strengthen our unity, deepen our faith, and bring peace and prosperity to every home,” she said.

Furthermore, she stressed the importance of patience, generosity, and selflessness, adding that such values remain critical to building a harmonious and progressive society.

Akpoti-Uduaghan urged residents to pray for sustained peace, stability, and development in Kogi State and Nigeria, noting that unity remains the bedrock of national progress.

Advertisement

“The spirit of sacrifice and compassion demonstrated during Ramadan should guide our daily interactions and strengthen our collective resolve to build a more peaceful and prosperous Kogi Central,” she added.

Similarly, the Labour Party’s Interim National Chairman, Nenadi Usman, congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan, describing the holy month as a period marked by sacrifice, discipline, and spiritual renewal.

She said, “At this critical point in our nation’s journey, I urge all Nigerians to use this moment for sober reflection on the state of our country and the role each of us must play in building a better future. From policymakers to everyday citizens, we all share a collective responsibility to contribute our quota towards making Nigeria work.

“While we acknowledge the challenges confronting our nation – from insecurity to economic hardship – it is important that we do not lose hope. I remain confident that, with unity of purpose and renewed commitment, there shall indeed be light at the end of the tunnel.

“As we look to leaders for direction and accountability, we must also recognize our individual obligations as citizens to uphold the values of integrity, hard work, and patriotism.”