Wike Arrives At PDP Convention Arena, Natasha Leads Kogi Delegates

Nigeria
By Gbade OGUNWALE

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, arrived at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention arena amid a tumultuous welcome by delegates across the states.

Wike, who arrived at the venue at 7:20pm, walked around the arena, acknowledging cheers from hundreds of enthusiastic delegates.

Also spotted at the convention venue is the senator representing King central district, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

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Akpoti-Uduaghan is leading delegates from Kogi State, mainly Kogi central.

Others at the convention are former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; a former Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, who is the chairman of the convention planning committee.

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Also in attendance are the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; Reps Minority Leader, Kinsley Chinda; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose; the senator representing Bauchi central, Abdul Ningi; and that of Gombe North, Ibrahim Dankwabo among others.

The convention is being attended by delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

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