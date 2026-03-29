Wike Arrives At PDP Convention Arena, Natasha Leads Kogi Delegates

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, arrived at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention arena amid a tumultuous welcome by delegates across the states.

Wike, who arrived at the venue at 7:20pm, walked around the arena, acknowledging cheers from hundreds of enthusiastic delegates.

Also spotted at the convention venue is the senator representing King central district, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is leading delegates from Kogi State, mainly Kogi central.

Others at the convention are former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; a former Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, who is the chairman of the convention planning committee.

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Also in attendance are the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; Reps Minority Leader, Kinsley Chinda; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose; the senator representing Bauchi central, Abdul Ningi; and that of Gombe North, Ibrahim Dankwabo among others.

The convention is being attended by delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.