Enugu Govt Unveils World-Class Idodo Market City Project

The government of Enugu State, Thursday, unveiled the ultra-modern Idodo Market City Project.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the initiative is an integrated commercial district designed to reposition Enugu among the most competitive subnational economies in Africa.

During the unveiling, Gov Peter Mbah, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Market Liaison, Dr Chinedu Mbah, said the Idodo Market City was among the state’s signature projects embedded in Governor Mbah’s long-term development blueprint “to build a technologically driven and structured commercial market system to boost Enugu’s internally generated revenue and make the state the next economic destination in Nigeria”.

Nwamba stated that the state was not only building markets, “but building global-standard commercial ecosystems designed to stimulate productivity, expand value chains, and create a system where traders in Enugu can access continental markets, global buyers, international business networks, and foreign investors right from Enugu soil”.

He further explained that Gov Mbah is shifting Enugu from an old market structure into a smart commercial infrastructure system.

In his words, “Idodo Market City is part of that bold shift. This market alone will have not less than 50,000 lock-up shops, residents’ layout and will operate at an international standard. Enugu traders must not watch outsiders take this opportunity before them.”

He stated that the state planned to open up Enugu through strategic commercial layouts, building more world-standard markets to absorb the rising population, support large-scale wholesale trading, encourage manufacturing linkages, and serve as a strong pull factor for both local and foreign investors.

He said Governor Mbah had begun reforms “to ensure seamless movement of goods, improved access roads to industrial corridors, digital trade infrastructure, improved revenue automation, and policy frameworks that will make Enugu the most business-friendly state in the region”.

He continued, “This is a governor who understands commerce. He is building markets that will turn Enugu into Africa’s next big commercial destination. The Idodo Market City has been assigned a two-year delivery deadline.”

Speaking also, the Chairman of Kenyatta Market and President of the Enugu State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ESMATA), Hon Chinwuba Igwesi, praised Governor Mbah for fulfilling nearly 80% of his campaign pledges. He noted that traders across the state were fully prepared to support the development and completion of the project.

A representative of Idodo Market City said the international standard commercial city would feature 20sqm lock-up shops, Customs bonded terminal for import/export operations, standard warehousing facilities, truck parks for seamless logistics, integrated security surveillance systems, fibre optic cabling and digital internet connectivity, E-commerce Export Interface to reach buyers globally, 3-star hotel, exhibition and expo centre, full solar powered electricity system (24/7), fire prevention and lightning protection systems, spacious parking and recreational parks

Representatives of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) were among agency stakeholders at the launch.