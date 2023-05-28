Enugu Hotels, Event Centres Fully Booked Ahead Of May 29 Inauguration

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Various hotels and event centres in the Enugu metropolis have been booked ahead of the May 29th inauguration of elected political officeholders in the state, THE WHISTLER reports.

Advertisement

Owners of some of the facilities who spoke to our correspondents said however that the rush did not increase the prices of their facilities. Michael Onah, a manager of a guest house located at the GRA, Enugu, said, “Prices for our rooms did not change despite the rush. The non-increase of the prices however is because some of them were booked about two weeks ago. We wouldn’t have increased the prices then. If it were presently, we would have likely increased the prices because the demand suddenly became something else.”

At Trans-Ekulu wing of the metropolis, it is the same brisk business. A check revealed that guests who lodged in various hotel were denied booking beyond Saturday. Ijeoma, a worker in a hotel, said, “Most of our guests were not happy. But we couldn’t help the situation. The rooms were paid for about a week ago. When we asked some guests not to pay beyond Saturday, they were not happy. Some actually came for the inauguration, and had to relocate to far places like 9th Mile, Nsukka and Garki.”

It was however found out that most of the hotels were booked in proxy.

Chibuzor Okwesili, a chieftain of a political party in the state, said, “Some business men hijacked the sector. They booked those rooms, and are currently allocating them to visitors at exorbitant prices. I know somebody that booked entire hotel rooms for about N5000 each, and sold them out at N10, 000 each. He had the receipts and simply issued his own as a consultant.”

The same story is applicable at event centres in the metropolis. Mbadiwe Eze said, “All the venues for receptions have been booked. We looked for a reception venue for a House of Assembly-elect member, who will be sworn in. We couldn’t find any. We had to resort to a private primary school where we paid an unimaginable price.”

Advertisement

Our correspondent reports that the 17 local government chairmen in the state have planned their respective reception in honour of the state governor-elect, Mr Peter Mbah.