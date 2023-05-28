Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Submit Asset Declaration Forms

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of May 29 inauguration for their second term in office, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, have submitted their Asset Declaration Forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The Media Adviser to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

“In compliance with paragraph 11 part 1 to the 5th schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the of their term in office, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Saturday submitted their Asset Declaration Forms,” the statement reads.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy have, by their action, satisfied section 185(1) of the same Constitution that makes it paramount for the political office holders to declare their Assets before they take oath of office.”

According to the statement, the asset declaration was administered to the governor and his deputy by a CCB board member representing South West zone, Professor S.F Ogundare, and witnessed by member Taofeek Olawale Abdulsalam, and the Lagos State Director of the bureau, Mrs. O Popoola.

Sanwo-Olu who was first elected in 2019, was declared winner of the state governorship election in March, after polling 762,134 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olajide Adediran, who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.