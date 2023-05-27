Detained Female Police Officer Released From Custody – Lagos PRO

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Lagos female police officer, Fauzziyah Ebunoluwa Isiak, who has been in detention for days is said to have regained freedom.

The spokesperson of the Lagos Police, Ben Hundeyin, revealed this in a tweet on Saturday while responding to a Twitter user inquiring about her case.

The Tweep had requested details of her trial.

Reacting, Hundeyin said, “She updated you on her detention. Kindly ask her to update you on her trial. One thing though, she’s been home”.

Recall that the female cop serving at the religious department of the command disclosed in a series of tweets how she was detained without access to toiletries by her superiors.

Fauzziyah alleged that she was detained for requesting to quit the police force.

She also revealed she had applied to resign from the police Force in 2022, but the command has refused to approve her request.

In its defense, the police said, the cop absconded from her official duties for 21 days without leave or permission.

The Lagos command said, police officers are expected to report to duties pending the approval of their resignation.

The police described her action as a disciplinary offense and revealed that she would undergo trial for such an act.

Likewise, the spokesperson of the Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi said Fauzziyah is aware of the existing structure and procedures for exiting the police.

The female cop, popularly known for her beekeeping and honey production venture on Twitter, is yet to share a post since her last appearance on Thursday.