Ex-ABU Vice Chancellor, Bursar  Arraigned Over N1bn Fraud

A former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Professor Ibrahim Garba and a former Bursar of the institution, Ibrahim Shehu Usman were on Tuesday, arraigned in court.

They were arraigned before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The two were arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on a nine count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of over N1 billion.

Garba and Usman were alleged to have diverted the money from different accounts of the university meant for the renovation of the popular Kongo Conference Hotel, Zaria.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them, and based on their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Jamil Musa urged the court to remand them at the Kaduna Correctional Centre and fix a date for the commencement of trial.

M.S Aatu (SAN), the defence counsel for the 1st defendant and Bello. I. Jahun for the 2nd defendant urged the court to admit their clients to bail.

However, the sitting judge granted bail to the defendants in the sum of five million naira each.

They were each asked to provide one surety in like sum who must not be below Grade Level 15 in the civil service.

The defendants must also deposit their international passports with the registry of the court.

Meanwhile, they are to further report to EFCC on the first Monday of every month until the court directs otherwise.The case was adjourned till June 20-21, 2023 for hearing.