Ex-Texas Mayor, US Congress Expose ‘Systematic Killings’ In Nigeria – IPOB

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The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended a former Texas mayor, Mark Arnold, and members of the United States Congress for drawing international attention to Nigeria’s security challenges.

IPOB, in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, described the intervention as timely, saying it has helped amplify global conversations around insecurity and violence in parts of the country.

“We commend Mr. Mark Arnold and the courageous members of the United States Congress for their timely and fearless intervention,” the statement said. “Your bold stand has brought increased international attention to the situation in Nigeria.”

IPOB said the remarks by the US figures reflect growing global concern over reported incidents of violence affecting several communities across different regions.

“The world can no longer pretend not to see the scale of the crisis confronting many communities,” the group stated, urging sustained international engagement on the issue.

Reiterating its long-standing position, IPOB called for a peaceful and democratic process to address its demands, insisting that a referendum remains the appropriate path forward.

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“Let it be stated clearly: the singular demand of IPOB remains a peaceful, internationally supervised referendum for the people of Biafra to decide their political destiny,” the statement added.

The group emphasised that such a process, if conducted within the framework of international law, would provide a lawful and sustainable means of addressing grievances and reducing tensions.

IPOB also urged its supporters and the international community to continue engaging through lawful and diplomatic channels.

“We call on all concerned to intensify engagement across every available platform to ensure that the issues are addressed in a peaceful and constructive manner,” it said.