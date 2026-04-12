EXCLUSIVE: Lagos Indigenes Reject Hamzat, Ambode 2027 Governorship Bids

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As the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State prepares for its governorship primary ahead of the 2027 general elections, emerging developments suggest growing resistance to the candidacy of Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode among some indigenous groups in the state.

Findings by THE WHISTLER indicate that several indigenous stakeholders, including traditional rulers and sections of the APC leadership, are opposed to Hamzat’s potential emergence as the party’s flagbearer to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A member of one of the indigenous groups, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described Hamzat as an “unacceptable aspirant,” alleging that concerns over his origin and long-standing political influence are fueling the opposition.

The source claimed that Hamzat hails from Afowowa-Sogade in Ogun State and alleged that his family has maintained political relevance in Lagos for decades while retaining roots outside the state.

“Hamzat is from Afowowa -Sogade in Ogun state where his late father was the king. His junior brother succeeded their father. His elder brother Ganiu Hamzat is the present Commissioner for local government affairs in the same Ogun state. Hamzat’s family has benefitted from Lagos state for over 50 years, using Lagos as a toss ball while they maintain their loyalty to their state of origin,” the source told THE WHISTLER.

“Obafemi Hamzat has been in government continuously for about 25 years, serving under Fashola as Special Adviser, commissioner under Ambode, Special Adviser to Fashola as Minister of Works , Deputy governor, two terms under Sanwo-Olu. Enough!”

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Despite the opposition, Hamzat remains one of the prominent figures in Lagos politics. He is the son of the late Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat and Alhaja Kehinde Hamzat. His father served in the Lagos State House of Assembly and later as Commissioner for Transportation between 1979 and 1983.

An engineer by training, Hamzat served as Commissioner for Science and Technology under former governors Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola, and later as Special Adviser on Works to Fashola during his tenure as Minister of Works, Power and Housing. He has been Deputy Governor since 2019.

Another party insider also confirmed that resistance exists within certain blocs, noting that such opposition could affect electoral outcomes if not addressed.

However, Hamzat’s aspiration has received backing from key figures within the party. A prominent group within the APC, The Justice Forum, has reportedly declared its support for him.

The group has directed its members to vote for Hamzat as the party’s flagbearer for the 2027 governorship election, positioning him as a potential successor to Sanwo-Olu.

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Members of the group include Fashola; ex-Deputy Governor Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Tajudeen Olusi; among others.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the deputy governor will be contesting the party’s ticket alongside an entrepreneur and Badagry indigene, Samuel Ajose, who is also seeking to succeed Sanwo-Olu.

Sources further indicated that factors favouring Hamzat among some APC leaders include his long-standing loyalty to the party’s power structure, technocratic competence, ability to balance political interests, electoral acceptability, continuity appeal, and relatively low level of political aggression.

Similarly, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, publicly endorsed him.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Faleke urged party members across Lagos to support Hamzat’s governorship ambition.

“As we prepare for Party primaries next month, I urge all our supporters in Ikeja Federal Constituency and Lagos State to support Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as the next Governor of Lagos State from 2027–2035 IJN. Amen!” he wrote.

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Faleke’s endorsement has, however, drawn criticism from Ibile Parapo, an umbrella body of indigenous groups in Lagos, which described his position as “provocative and insulting.”

The group alleged that Faleke is a member of an APC screening committee for governorship aspirants, arguing that his endorsement compromises his neutrality. It called for his withdrawal from the committee and the appointment of a replacement.

“For brevity, Faleke is among the 8 member committee, set up by the APC, to screen all the candidates vying for the seat of the Governor. His position is already compromised and we demand immediate retraction of all his twitter handle and in other print/electronic media,” the group said in a statement.

The group also stressed that Lagos indigenes must have a decisive voice in determining the state’s leadership.

Reactions have continued to trail Faleke’s endorsement, with several indigenous stakeholders expressing strong reservations.

Meanwhile, GAC, the highest decision-making body of the Lagos APC, reportedly met with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos last week – second meeting in a space of one month. Although details of the meeting were not disclosed, some online reports claimed the governorship ticket had been narrowed to Ambode and Hamzat. However, party sources have dismissed the reports as inaccurate.

“Not even close to the truth,” a source said, adding that multiple aspirants remain in contention.

Those reportedly in the race include Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa; Chief of Staff to the Governor Tayo Ayinde; Senator representing Lagos East Tokunbo Abiru; Commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab; and former PDP governorship candidate Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor).

Ambode, an incumbent at the time, lost the APC governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu in the party’s 2018 primary. Reports indicate that he is gearing up for a comeback in 2027.

Sources say Ambode is also considered non-indigenous and therefore faces similar resistance as Hamzat.

Born on June 14, 1963, he is an accountant, administrator, and public finance management expert. A former Accountant-General of Lagos State, Ambode held several sensitive financial positions during his 27-year career in the state civil service.

His selling points, according to some party members, include the prospect of serving only one constitutional term if chosen by the party, as well as having initiated and completed several infrastructural projects while in office as governor.

However, sources within indigenous groups hinted that Abiru, who hails from Ikorodu, is emerging as a strong contender for the party’s ticket.

Among indigenous advocacy groups, organisations such as the De Renaissance Foundation, Prominent Indigenes, and Omo Eko Pataki Forum have intensified campaigns for greater inclusion of Lagos indigenes in the 2027 governorship race, deploying both traditional and digital mobilisation strategies.

In a related development, Adediran (Jandor), has dismissed claims that any candidate has been endorsed by the party leadership.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, Adediran said all aspirants would participate in a credible primary process.

He also reiterated his commitment to party discipline, stating that he would abide by any consensus arrangement adopted by the leadership.

“We restate, in line with the official position of the Lagos State APC leadership as communicated by the State Chairman, that no aspirant has been anointed and that all aspirants will participate in a credible primary election.

“Dr. Adediran is firmly committed to this process and is preparing accordingly, engaging party members and strengthening his grassroots structures.

“At the same time, he remains guided by party discipline. Should our leader and the leadership resolve to adopt a consensus candidacy, JANDOR will fully align with that decision, irrespective of who emerges,” the statement read.

Adediran cautioned party members against treating individual endorsements as the official position of the APC, stressing that only decisions from party leadership should be regarded as binding.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the state APC chairman Cornelius Ojelabi early this month noted that the party has no anointed candidate for any elective position.

He added that the party would adopt direct primaries as the primary mode for candidate selection, while consensus arrangements would be allowed where applicable.