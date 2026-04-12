ADC To Inaugurate State Excos May 12 Amid Legal Challenges

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has fixed May 12 for the inauguration of its newly elected state Executive Committees.

The move is a reaffirmation of the party’s resolve to forge ahead with activities outlined in its timetable, despite ongoing legal and institutional challenges.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on April 1, delisted the ADC leadership from its records, a decision that could render all activities of the party nugatory if the court upholds INEC’s decision.

But the ADC, in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party would proceed with the inauguration of the Excos, elected at state congresses on Saturday.

The party congratulated the newly elected Excos on the peaceful conduct of their congresses, describing the process as a reflection of the party’s commitment to internal democracy and the rule of law.

The ADC also urged the officials to remain committed to the party’s ideals and align with the leadership direction of its National Chairman, Senator David Mark, as they work to strengthen the party nationwide.

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“These elections, carried out in line with the provisions of the law and the party’s constitution, reflect the ADC’s enduring commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and the rule of law.

“We commend all party members and stakeholders for exercising their democratic rights with maturity, discipline, and a shared sense of purpose.

“As you prepare to assume office, we urge all elected officials to remain steadfast in their dedication to the ideals and vision of the party. The task ahead requires unity, discipline, and a continued commitment to building a strong, credible alternative for the Nigerian people,” it added.

The ADC restated confidence in the newly elected leaders of the state chapters, stressing that the party will continue to grow, deepen its structures, and strengthen its connection with citizens across the country.

The party leadership said it would communicate with all stakeholders should there be any need to alter the May 12 date fixed for the inauguration.