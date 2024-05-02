Exports Of Shea In Nuts Reducing Forex Revenue For Nigeria, NEPC Boss Tells Producers

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Nonye Ayeni on Thursday explained why the country export Shea in its nuts form as opposed to the finished product

Ayeni at the unveiling and launch of the Shea Nigeria Brand and Shea Nigeria Business Cluster (SNBC) in Abuja put the 2023 export value at $14.6m for the Shea sector, noting that the sector remains largely untapped.

Total shea export in 2023 weighed 17,302.55 metric tonnes, a significant increase from the 8,229.91 metric tonnes exported in 2022 valued at $3.1m.

According to the NEPC Boss, “The sector for a very long time has been faced with various challenges across the value chain; ranging from pre-and post-harvest handling; supply side constraints; quality inconsistency; negative image; and low-value exports.

“As a result of these challenges, most of Nigeria’s Shea are exported as nuts without value addition thereby significantly reducing the expected revenue from the sector”.

Ayeni said the NEPC will partner with the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI) to solidify its position as a leading global supplier of shea butter.

She noted that through crop domestication, the industry will upscale small-scale producers with limited capacity, while also producing twice as much shea for export.

Ayeni assured that the shea project will, “Strengthen the capacity and improve the lots of operators in this sector, who are majorly women, leverage on the high potential of Nigeria Shea and its demand at the global market”.

Speaking further, she said the NEPC will continue to spearhead and facilitate the development and promotion of the sector.

“We will vigorously assist stakeholders in the Shea sector with capacity building for producers, processors, and exporters on meeting export standards” Ayeni pledged.

In attendance was the Minister of, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Doris Anite; Permanent Secretary FMITI, Abba Rimi; Managing Director of Nigerian Export-Import Bank, Abubakar Bello; and Managing Director CBI, Judith Arends.