Nigeria Must Empower Women To Achieve Non-Oil Export Growth—NEPC Boss

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nonye Ayeni, has emphasized the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs in Nigeria to achieve sustainable growth in the country’s non-oil export sector.

Ayeni stated this in Abuja during a two-day event organised by the NEPC in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) to celebrate International Women’s Day and highlight the contributions of women entrepreneurs to the non-oil export sector.

The event also featured the launch of handbooks on exporting to Great Britain in the agric-food and cosmetics sectors, designed to help Nigerian women-owned businesses navigate export procedures and expand into international markets.

Ayeni said empowering women is not only a social imperative but also a strategic investment for economic growth, particularly in the export sector.

According to her, Nigeria cannot achieve sustainable growth in non-oil exports without the full participation of women entrepreneurs, who play a significant role in the country’s small and medium-scale enterprise ecosystem.

She noted that small and medium enterprises account for about 96 per cent of businesses in Nigeria, with about 32 per cent of them led by women.

“These figures show that women play a vital role in our economy. It is therefore imperative that as a country, our SMEs are empowered to take advantage of the immense opportunities that technology and globalization present to businesses,” Ayeni said.

She explained that the newly launched export handbooks provide detailed guidance on preparing businesses for export to Great Britain, including product and production requirements, customs procedures, logistics, and proof of origin.

According to her, the materials are designed to help Nigerian women exporters compete more effectively in the British market.

Ayeni also highlighted several initiatives implemented by the council to strengthen the capacity of women entrepreneurs and improve their participation in global trade.

One of such initiatives is the SheTrades Nigeria Hub, which was established in partnership with the International Trade Centre to provide training, market access opportunities and connections to international buyers for women-led businesses.

She disclosed that since its inception, over 5,000 women-led enterprises have joined the hub community, benefiting from tailored capacity building, coaching programmes and opportunities to participate in international trade fairs.

Ayeni added that the collaboration has helped many women entrepreneurs become export-ready and integrate digital tools into their businesses.

She also spoke about the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund programme, implemented by the NEPC in collaboration with the International Trade Centre.

According to her, a total of 146 women-led businesses have been selected under the programme and are currently undergoing training.

She noted that the beneficiaries would soon receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 to support the expansion of their export businesses.

In addition, Ayeni said the council had launched the “Go Global, Go for Certification” initiative to help micro, small and medium enterprises obtain internationally recognised export certifications.

She explained that the programme fully sponsors certifications such as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), ISO, FDA and Global G.A.P. for MSMEs, particularly women-owned enterprises.

“These certifications serve as signals of trust in international markets. They help reduce rejection rates, improve market access and enhance buyer confidence,” she said.

Ayeni expressed optimism that the council’s various interventions would help increase Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings beyond the $6.1bn recorded last year.

She also commended the International Trade Centre and other partners for supporting the council’s initiatives aimed at strengthening women-led export businesses.

According to her, empowering women entrepreneurs will not only boost exports but also create jobs, promote inclusive economic growth and generate wealth across communities.

“If you want to create generational wealth, you invest in a woman,” Ayeni said.

She encouraged women entrepreneurs to continue to pursue bold ambitions and break barriers in the global trade space, noting that their resilience and determination remain key drivers of economic transformation.

Ayeni added that through sustained collaboration between government agencies, development partners and the private sector, Nigerian women-led businesses would continue to expand their footprint in international markets and contribute significantly to the country’s non-oil export growth.